Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

NYSE IP opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.