Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.32% of Markel worth $222,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,392.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,404.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.96. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

