Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 177,131 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.39.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a 200-day moving average of $282.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

