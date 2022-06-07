Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 4.63% of NanoString Technologies worth $89,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,253.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 268,002 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $535,336. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

