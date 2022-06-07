Marshall Wace LLP Has $74.58 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 258.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.83% of Revolve Group worth $74,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 150,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 55,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

