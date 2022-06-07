Marshall Wace LLP Takes $85.99 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,023,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,991,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.68% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $96,743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,924,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after purchasing an additional 328,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $394,668. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.