Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,212,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

