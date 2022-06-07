Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 407,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,808. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Matterport by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.