McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $319.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.11. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.