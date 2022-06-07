MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

