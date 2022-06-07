MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,397 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

