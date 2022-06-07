MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,811 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Garmin by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1,654.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 519,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,527,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285,609 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.