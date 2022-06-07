MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MD Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

