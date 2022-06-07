MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 4,904 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

