MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.62. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.