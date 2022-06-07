MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

