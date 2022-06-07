MD Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

