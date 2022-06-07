Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 924 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cigna by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $258.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

