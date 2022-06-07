MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading Up 2.9%

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 29,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MVP. Cormark cut their target price on MediaValet from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,310,000. Also, Director David Scott Maclaren sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$26,673.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,333 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,986.04. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,951,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,576.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

