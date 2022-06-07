Meme Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00191844 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00299342 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

