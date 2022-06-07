Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,003. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

