Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Kensico Capital Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132,300 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 7.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $236,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 390,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

