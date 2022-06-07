Metronome Price Reaches $1.51 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $21,406.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00005000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $799.24 or 0.02650240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00166746 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00420717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,156,193 coins and its circulating supply is 14,011,619 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.