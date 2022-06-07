MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

MGEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

