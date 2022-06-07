Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Microchip Technology worth $104,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.