Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Down 6.5%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 22,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,031,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

MVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

