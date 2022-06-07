Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.92. 517,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

