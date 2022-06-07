Millennium Management LLC Acquires 129,750 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bill.com worth $115,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total transaction of $396,046.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,664 shares of company stock worth $13,106,028 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 2.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.