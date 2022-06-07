Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 431,580 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of Bunge worth $91,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

