Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 154,516 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

