Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

