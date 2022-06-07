Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 53385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.
About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Ready Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Ready Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.