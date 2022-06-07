MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.