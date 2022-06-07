MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,087 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $131.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

