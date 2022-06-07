MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,467 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

