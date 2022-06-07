MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.30 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

