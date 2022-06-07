MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 157.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,227 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 93.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

