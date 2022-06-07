Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE MODN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 92,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,139. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $914.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,512,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.