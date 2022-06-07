ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post sales of $584.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.98 million and the lowest is $581.12 million. ModivCare reported sales of $475.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ModivCare by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 81.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in ModivCare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.