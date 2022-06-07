Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Sold by Keenan Capital LLC

Keenan Capital LLC reduced its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,173 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global makes up 9.6% of Keenan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keenan Capital LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Momentive Global worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $10,213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 26.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Momentive Global Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.