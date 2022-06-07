Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Price Target Cut to €62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from €67.00 ($72.04) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

MONRY stock remained flat at $$48.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52. Moncler has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

