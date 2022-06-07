Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

