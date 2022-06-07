MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading 8.4% Higher

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $298.88 and last traded at $297.53. 31,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,315,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.41.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.84 and its 200-day moving average is $396.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

