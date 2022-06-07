Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

