Moss Coin (MOC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and $2.56 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

