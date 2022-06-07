Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.90

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 16856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,065 shares of company stock valued at $11,906,252. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after buying an additional 147,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

