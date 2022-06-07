Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

