Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MYGN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

