Nathaniel Robinson Sells 15,231 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 1,014,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

