Neo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.30 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $12.01 or 0.00038571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $847.01 million and $86.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00160513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,133.57 or 1.00006493 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

