NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $66,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,075.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,643 shares of company stock worth $149,801. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 19,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,298. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

